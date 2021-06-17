HEXO Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.