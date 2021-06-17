Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Short Interest Update

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$14.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HROEY shares. CLSA raised Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

