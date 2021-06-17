Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$11.11 during trading on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

