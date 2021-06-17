HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.