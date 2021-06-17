Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.01

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.01 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 199596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.56.

HCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.79.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.