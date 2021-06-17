Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) Downgraded to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$6.85 on Monday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$6.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.52.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.62 million.

