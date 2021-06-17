HSBC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

NYSE:ASR opened at $186.31 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.