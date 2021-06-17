Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

HBM stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.72 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -13.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

