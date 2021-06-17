HyperCash Market Capitalization Achieves $39.70 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $39.70 million and $11.92 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

