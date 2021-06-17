IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

