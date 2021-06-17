Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of IBDSF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.