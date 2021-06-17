Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Shares of IBDSF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
