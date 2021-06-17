Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 259,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEP. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 259,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,013. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.92. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 86.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.