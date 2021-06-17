iExec RLC Price Down 3.5% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00009893 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $311.21 million and $37.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00771302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00083403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00042516 BTC.

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

