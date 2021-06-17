IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IG Design Group (LON:IGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 558 ($7.29) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 584.50. The company has a market capitalization of £540.02 million and a P/E ratio of 51.19.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

