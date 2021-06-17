IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.66. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

