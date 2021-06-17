IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 6.6%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.76 and last traded at $89.76. 2,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Several brokerages have commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $470,137. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.