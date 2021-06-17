Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 39,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $445.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

