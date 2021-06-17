IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Up 34.2% in May

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IMAC by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IMAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 167,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 41.83%. As a group, analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

