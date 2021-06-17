iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iMedia Brands by 37.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

