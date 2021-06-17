Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.63.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.46. 691,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,632. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.02. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.9380773 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

