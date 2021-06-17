Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.63.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.46. 691,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,632. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion and a PE ratio of -22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.02. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
