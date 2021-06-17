Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.
Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.