Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.