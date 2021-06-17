Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $23.93. Inhibrx shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 1,429 shares traded.

INBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $936.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

