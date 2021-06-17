Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

