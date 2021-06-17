Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.