INO COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $532.27 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $532.27 million and $108,487.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $2.96 or 0.00007791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042913 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

