Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.20

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 369936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.
About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
