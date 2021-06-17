Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.20

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 369936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

INOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

