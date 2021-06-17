InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of InPost in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get InPost alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. InPost has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.