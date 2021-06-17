Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys 5,009 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,985.04. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 900.80 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

