Insider Buying: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Purchases 1,768 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).
THRG stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 546 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a market capitalization of £856.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.99.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.