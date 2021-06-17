Insider Buying: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Purchases 1,768 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Merryn S. Webb acquired 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

THRG stock opened at GBX 913 ($11.93) on Thursday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 546 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a market capitalization of £856.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.99.

Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

