Insider Buying: Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Buys C$380,000.00 in Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent acquired 2,000,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,000.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Roger Dent sold 1,149,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$218,405.00.

Quinsam Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$1.19.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

