Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court purchased 415 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,337 ($30.53) per share, with a total value of £140.22 ($183.20).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.03) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,411.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.