Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 11,817 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 2,152,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

