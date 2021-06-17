Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 11,817 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 2,152,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.