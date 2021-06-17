Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Sells 8,833 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00.
BSX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
