Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Sells 8,833 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00.

BSX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

