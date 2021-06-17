Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

