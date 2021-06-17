Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 67,552 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. 4,919,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

