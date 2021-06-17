Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $464.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

