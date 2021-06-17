Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.27. 655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

