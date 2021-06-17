Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO Sells 2,475 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $64,127.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.85. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

