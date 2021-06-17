Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

