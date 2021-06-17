Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Sells 17,216 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.93.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.