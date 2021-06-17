Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells 12,444 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $265,430.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dana L. Evan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 887,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

