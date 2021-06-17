Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,764,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $128,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Insmed by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

