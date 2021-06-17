International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.94. 82,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,167. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

