International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Buy Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 202.95 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 201.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 277.90 ($3.63).

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

