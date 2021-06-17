International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 430,200 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 23.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 703.0% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 153,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGIC opened at $9.08 on Thursday. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.29.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

