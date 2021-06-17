Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.23. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.87, with a volume of 70,343 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ITP. CIBC upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.45.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

