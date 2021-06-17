Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.320-9.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.36 billion-9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.550-1.600 EPS.

INTU traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $475.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

