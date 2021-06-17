Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 83,046 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
