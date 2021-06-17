Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 83,046 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

