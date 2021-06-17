Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.89% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKQ opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

