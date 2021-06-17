Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKQ opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

