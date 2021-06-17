Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. 15,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,167. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.